LETTER: Peacefully resist hate and violence

Jan. 6 is an example of a hate-filled, emotional catastrophe. Because of violence, people were killed and some criminals are and will be sentenced to prison. Police officers were physically and emotionally injured by Donald Trump’s mob.

People who support former President Trump can work within the law. Violence and attacking law enforcement only compound their loss.

Civil rights workers win victories led by non-violent leaders such as John Lewis, Martin Luther King, Jr., James Clyburn, and President Joe Biden. They organize and do not use violence against others.

Our democracy is based on the vote of each citizen.

Some people are so far into hate and violence that they want to fight and kill over wearing a mask or getting a vaccine. They can wear a mask or not. They can get a vaccine or not, but they do not have the right to punch or kill a person who gets a vaccine or wears a mask.

Serving long jail sentences or worse is where criminally violent, unstable people end up. We are a country of law and order.

Peacefully resist hate and violence.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo