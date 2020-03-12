LETTER: Pearson's familiarity with Columbus makes him good choice for school board

My recommendation for election to Columbus School Board is John Pearson. Being my friend for the past nine years qualifies me to know he is honest, hard working, and a great listener. John has 40 years of education experience and has subbed extensively in Columbus School District since his retirement from teaching eighth grade English. He is well versed in how education has changed, and continues to change, to meet the needs of our students. John was a leader on the Community Facilities Advisory Committee, which has given him current knowledge of our buildings and learning spaces. He is very familiar with the needs and desires of our citizens through his participation and support of community programs: Columbus Clubhouse, a leader in the Columbus United Methodist Church, and a member of the previously mentioned Community Facilities Advisory Committee.