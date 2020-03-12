LETTER: Pearson's familiarity with Columbus makes him good choice for school board

Dear editor,
My recommendation for election to Columbus School Board is John Pearson. Being my friend for the past nine years qualifies me to know he is honest, hard working, and a great listener. John has 40 years of education experience and has subbed extensively in Columbus School District since his retirement from teaching eighth grade English. He is well versed in how education has changed, and continues to change, to meet the needs of our students. John was a leader on the Community Facilities Advisory Committee, which has given him current knowledge of our buildings and learning spaces. He is very familiar with the needs and desires of our citizens through his participation and support of community programs: Columbus Clubhouse, a leader in the Columbus United Methodist Church, and a member of the previously mentioned Community Facilities Advisory Committee.
The education system for our students is of utmost importance to everyone in our community. It prepares our children to be functional members of society now and in the future. Keeping our buildings current and up to date facilitates the delivery and implementation of the process of learning at the highest levels.
Please vote for John Pearson for Columbus School Board.
Tessie Sharrow
Columbus