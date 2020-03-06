LETTER: Pearson will work tirelessly for Columbus School District

I am writing in support of candidate John Pearson for the Columbus School Board. As a life-long resident of Columbus and a 30-year middle school teacher in Columbus, I am greatly invested in the health and vitality of our district. I believe John will work tirelessly to sustain and improve our district. His experience as a public school teacher, parent and grandparent, tax payer, involved community member, volunteer, and enthusiastic substitute teacher, gives him a wide range of perspectives to draw on when dealing with the challenges facing public schools today. He is compassionate, reasonable, and willing to listen with an open mind. John understands that great schools have a vision, that above all else, focuses on what's best for all students. Please consider casting one of your school board votes for someone who has a "vision for the future!"