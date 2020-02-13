LETTER: Pearson would bring positive attitude, experience to Columbus School Board

Dear editor,

It is with great enthusiasm that I write this letter of support for Columbus School Board candidate John Pearson.

I’ve known John for 10 years and have been impressed with his positive attitude, dedication to our community, and experience as an educator. John retired from the Beaver Dam School District in 2013 where he worked as an English and Language Arts teacher. He became a long-term substitute teacher at Columbus Middle School two years ago, and as he put it, “I fell in love with the school and the people who work there.” He has also served as a substitute teacher in the Special Education Department at Columbus High School, and in his opinion, the Columbus School District staﬀ are some of the hardest-working people he’s known.

John became interested in the Launching a Legacy project in 2016 and decided to participate in the follow-up to that eﬀort by serving on the Facilities Committee. He is proud of the work done by all the district committees to further education in our community and will work hard to keep that positive momentum.

John has also been a supporter of local organizations in Columbus, including Blessings in a Backpack, Clubhouse, and the Columbus Education Endowment.