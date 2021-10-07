LETTER: Pending tobacco legislation is important

Tobacco 21 legislation is pending in our state legislature that would align our state laws with federal law. This legislation is very important to me and I appreciate Sen. Howard Marklein’s work and leadership on this bill.

As a member of the South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention and a retired nurse, I fully understand the dangers of tobacco and vaping. This legislation will protect our kids from toxic, addictive chemicals by making it harder for them to access cigarettes, cigars and tobacco products as well as all types of vaping products.

Sen. Marklein listened to the Alliance’s concerns and amended his original bill to make sure that it included all types of vaping products. The original language in the bill needed to be updated as technology and product development has changed. I appreciate his willingness to hear our concerns and take action.

Donna McGinley, Mauston