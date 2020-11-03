 Skip to main content
LETTER: People aren't thinking of others
LETTER

LETTER: People aren't thinking of others

I am a very avid “sports mom,” yet, it in the time we are living in of “COVID World” there needs to be some consideration and common sense. I found out that a middle school athlete participated in a sporting event during a time they were “school quarantined” due to close contact.

We all want our children to be able to take part in what little “normalcy” that they have left, but at what expense? School officials stated since it wasn’t a school sanctioned event they have no control over it. Participation of this athlete in a school organized team means they were invited to this event. I was honest and reported my child’s two different quarantines. It is the reason the coaches knew of my child’s inability to participate.

I find it hard to process that parents would have such indifference to their child’s situation and put many more people at risk. People wonder why we are having difficulty getting this pandemic under control. It is the lack of people thinking about others and instead looking out for the best for them and their own.

Andrea Uherka, Fox Lake

