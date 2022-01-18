LETTER: People seem to fail to agree to disagree

During the last few years many of us have been discussing aspects of COVID-19. These discussions are sometimes brief, sometimes lengthy, and very often, dangerously confrontational. Disagreements over views on this touchy subject have divided families and have strained friendships. One problem is people of late fail to agree to disagree. Cannot we hold different points of view, leaving nastiness behind? The most vehement points of contention seem to be between maskers vs non-maskers and pro-vaxxers and vaccine reluctant individuals.

Do those with respiratory illnesses need to mask up for others, starving themselves further of much needed oxygen?

If you are vaccinated for COVID 19, aren't you protected? Why would other people need the vaccine to protect you? A vast number of people get their information from television news. Considering the saying that, 'money talks' how can anyone believe newscasts pertaining to health topics when 71% of news shows paid advertising, on average, comes from pharmaceutical companies?

Please see the 'Great Barrington Declaration' at this link: https://gbdeclaration.org.

Mike Dempsey, Baraboo