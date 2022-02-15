LETTER: Pesticide bill shouldn't be handle by the industry

Most Christians know the Twenty-Third Psalm, one of the Bible’s greatest hits. For those of you who are not religious, of another faith or were not paying attention in catechism because you were kicking the kid next to you, it’s the psalm about God promising us green pastures and still waters.

If our Republican lead state legislature has its way, however, those waters will become even more polluted and the green pastures will become brown fields. Republican State Senator Mary Felzkowski and her friends from the pesticide industry are currently cooking up a bill that will give lawmakers and their corporate donors more control over environmental regulation. Yes, we can all expect the pesticide industry to protect our ground water. Does the book "Silent Spring" ring a bell? Talk about putting the fox in the henhouse. So don’t let the party of pro-life fame continue to destroy our planet. If this ridiculous legislation gains any traction, for the sake of our already degraded green pastures and still waters, contact your representatives and tell them to put this proposal into the nearest recycling bin.