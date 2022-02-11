LETTER: PHS club seeks community support

Due to student demand, the Gay-Straight Alliance Club at Portage High School was formed at the beginning of the 2011-2012 school year. I have served as the advisor for the club since its inception, and we have grown from a group of six students to a club with a membership between 35-45 students. We updated our name in 2019 to the Gender and Sexuality Club. Our club’s activities touch all of the students in our building. Our main goal is to create a safe, accepting, and positive school environment where all students can learn without fear of harassment or violence.