LETTER: PHS club seeks community support

Due to student demand, the Gay-Straight Alliance Club at Portage High School was formed at the beginning of the 2011-2012 school year. I have served as the advisor for the club since its inception, and we have grown from a group of six students to a club with a membership between 35-45 students. We updated our name in 2019 to the Gender and Sexuality Club. Our club’s activities touch all of the students in our building. Our main goal is to create a safe, accepting, and positive school environment where all students can learn without fear of harassment or violence.
We are currently running an online fundraiser until Feb. 21 in order to raise money to create a senior scholarship fund for GSA members and to fund our activities. The students in the PHS GSA would really appreciate help from the community. With every donation, our students feel the support and love from a great community.
If you can’t donate, please consider spreading the word about our fundraiser, via text, email and social media. It would be greatly appreciated. Here is a link to our fundraising page: tinyurl.com/portagegsa21
People are also reading…
Thank you for your support.
Miranda Shanks, Portage High School, Gender and Sexuality Alliance, Portage