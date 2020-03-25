LETTER: Piggly Wiggly makes changes during pandemic

Piggly Wiggly makes changes during pandemic
Thanks to all our employee’s for all their hard work and dedication to getting the job done for the community. As a result of the COVID-19 and the ever changing environment we are going to have to start to make some temporary changes.
In an effort to limit exposure and the spread of COVID-19 it has been strongly recommended that customers bag their own groceries and use as few bags as possible. We will continue to help when needed but we need your help please.
Store hours will be from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., changes are probable watch the reader board.
Senior shopping hours, 60+, on Wednesday and Friday 7 a.m.–8 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Due to national shortages many items will have indefinite limits of one.
No refunds will be offered on any items once it leaves the store. No exceptions.
No guarantee for lottery or balloon service. Service Desk may be shut down during busy times.
Temporary help needed.
Thank you also to the community for their patience during these trying times.
Changes can happen daily and may need to be enforced without notice. We will continue to keep the store stocked and provide the best service possible. Thanks again and most importantly.
Piggly Wiggly, Sauk City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!