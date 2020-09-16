 Skip to main content
LETTER: Pines Senior Living in Prairie du Sac honors National Assisted Living Week
LETTER

date 2020-09-16

September 13 – 19 is National Assisted Living Week. This annual observance celebrates those who live in assisted living residences and the dedicated people who serve them.

As the owners and the management company of The Pines Senior Living in Prairie du Sac, we thank our residents and family members for entrusting us with your care. We are privileged to walk beside you on your journey of aging.

We also want to express our deep appreciation to Deb Pete, RN Campus Administrator; Amanda Jacobs, RN Care Coordinator; Kelly Breunig, Pine Glen Property Manager, and all of the resident assistants, administrative staff, activity staff, dietary staff, housekeepers and maintenance technicians who provide the highest quality of care to our residents every day. The past six months have been especially challenging due to COVID-19, and we are so proud of your vigilance to keep our residents healthy, happy and engaged.

Our frontline staff members are the heart of The Pines Senior Living. Caring for others can change the way you see the world.

Greg and Carol Griffin, owners, The Pines Senior Living; David Griffin, president and CEO, ElderSpan Management, LLC, Prairie du Sac

