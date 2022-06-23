 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Pitch your Pills, Secure your Scripts

On June 20, the SAFE in Juneau County Coalition launched a new prescription drug safety campaign: “Pitch your Pills, Secure your Scripts.”

Medications should be properly stored and safely disposed of to reduce the chance of poisoning, overdose, theft, or incorrect dosages. Over time prescription medication can expire or doses can change. It is also safer for you, the people in your life, and the environment when medication is properly disposed of.

Pitch your Pills, Secure your Scripts aims to provide information, resources, and materials to Juneau County residents to help lower those risks. The campaign includes items such as flyers, window clings, magnets, and rack cards with helpful tips and reminders. The SAFE Coalition, local pharmacies, and the health department have additional resources on-hand including lock boxes, medication deactivation bags, and fridge locks.

If you are in need of any of these free resources, contact the SAFE in Juneau County coordinator at 608-847-9373 or stop by the health department at 200 S. Hickory St., Mauston.

Make sure to also check out our Facebook page called SAFE in Juneau County. More information will be posted throughout the campaign.

Lauren Robson, community health educator, Juneau County Health Department, Mauston

