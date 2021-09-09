LETTER: Plan to attend redistricting meeting

At the most recent meeting of the Columbia County Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee the members voted on criteria for creating new district maps. One of the criteria approved by the committee was “Protecting Incumbents.” The explanation given for this was that it’s hard to get people to run for county board supervisor seats so they need to make sure that two current supervisors don’t end up competing for a seat on the board.

It seems to me that rather than trying to “protect” someone’s seat on the board, thereby not allowing for new people and new ideas, the county board should be trying to make it more likely that people will run for supervisor. For example, the fact that many of the board meetings and committee meetings are held during the day, when lots of people are working, means that many people are shut out from being able to run.

You can now access information about Columbia County’s redistricting efforts, including the proposed draft map, contact information for committee members, and other resources at co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty. Please plan to attend the public hearing regarding the map at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the County Administration Building in Portage.

Patti Herman, Lodi