The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen has been running a monthly article on important events from 50 years ago, 1969. The articles have highlighted birthdays, prices of goods, national and world events, etc.
We remember Man Walking on the Moon, Woodstock and the Amazing Mets winning the World Series. I was a teenager sitting in Roger Van Haren’s English class, experiencing those very events 50 years ago. Van Haren, a Wisconsin farm boy like myself, was a great teacher. He introduced his students to Shakespeare and Mark Twain. He contributed to the vitality of Beaver Dam by joining with other like-minded citizens to incorporate the Beaver Dam Area Community Theater.
That theater company has grown in size and scope to become a regional theater, and an economic draw to Beaver Dam. The theater has adaptively reused St. Patrick’s school for much needed performance and rehearsal space. The BDACT has a bright future thanks to visionaries like Van Haren.
At his passing, please consider a memorial of whatever size to the BDACT to honor a gentleman who left our community a legacy for tomorrow.
Alan Strohschein, Beaver Dam High School class of ’73, Columbus
