{{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen has been running a monthly article on important events from 50 years ago, 1969. The articles have highlighted birthdays, prices of goods, national and world events, etc.

We remember Man Walking on the Moon, Woodstock and the Amazing Mets winning the World Series. I was a teenager sitting in Roger Van Haren’s English class, experiencing those very events 50 years ago. Van Haren, a Wisconsin farm boy like myself, was a great teacher. He introduced his students to Shakespeare and Mark Twain. He contributed to the vitality of Beaver Dam by joining with other like-minded citizens to incorporate the Beaver Dam Area Community Theater.

That theater company has grown in size and scope to become a regional theater, and an economic draw to Beaver Dam. The theater has adaptively reused St. Patrick’s school for much needed performance and rehearsal space. The BDACT has a bright future thanks to visionaries like Van Haren.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

At his passing, please consider a memorial of whatever size to the BDACT to honor a gentleman who left our community a legacy for tomorrow.

Alan Strohschein, Beaver Dam High School class of ’73, Columbus

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.