LETTER: Please stop spreading misinformation

Please stop. Stop telling us what we see and hear with our own eyes and ears is not real. Please stop telling us that elements of critical race theory are not being taught in schools when we hear otherwise from our children. Stop telling us school administrators do not advocate critical race theory when our superintendent of schools was part of an organization called Critical Consciousness and conducted workshops with critical race theory elements, and we find many news articles describing critical race theory as being taught in Wisconsin schools. Stop telling us that critical race theory is a good thing when its principals are rooted in the Marxist Frankfurt School’s critical theory and its ideas promote unreconcilable racial division, the destruction of societal structures and the concept that society is made up of only categories of oppressors and oppressed. Stop calling parents who show up to school board meetings in the same T-shirt color, “red shirts” in an attempt to conflate them with Nazi “brown shirts." Stop calling these concerned parents a “credible threat” in another attempt to paint them as terrorists. Stop using social media and this newspaper to character assassinate any person who does not agree with you. Just. Please. Stop.