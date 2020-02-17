LETTER: Please support basketball program at UW-Baraboo

I am writing on behalf of this year’s University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County basketball team, whose season concluded on Feb. 15. Trent Schneider and I were assistants this season under Scott Gilbeck. We enjoyed a solid season, finishing 9-7 before bowing out in a tight playoff contest against UW-Fox Valley. This year’s group included Baraboo’s Nicolas Fry and Patrick Sandoval, Ashland’s Ross Hilton and Joey Davidson, Christian Webb from Racine, Jordan Jenkins from Westfield, and Cody Haschke from New Lisbon.

As a 2014 Portage graduate, I know that basketball fans in this area can pack high school gyms. I also know that the media exposure the Badgers and Bucks get make them easy to follow. Therefore, I feel that UW-Baraboo goes unnoticed. We do not get the exposure that the local and national teams do. We do not have TV deals, scholarships, or fancy buses to take to away games. What we have is a group of guys who work their tails off every single day in practice, simply for the love of the game.