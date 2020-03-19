LETTER: Please support Mering for school board in Baraboo

Please consider voting for Doug Mering for school board. I’ve known him for several years now and I know how dedicated he is in wanting the best for our public schools. He is very thoughtful and does not just sit in meetings and give his opinion or advice. He works hard for our school district and he knows our kids, your kids.
You have free articles remaining.
He has been a volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club here in Baraboo for more than just the last five years. “Mr. Doug,” as the kids call him, runs the Power Hour program for homework help at the club and volunteers in any capacity that is needed. He really enjoys science projects too, rockets and slime and all the messy fun things that are what excites kids into wanting to learn more.
I know our district has a very dedicated and loyal servant in Mering. Please vote for him.
Arline Beagan, Reedsburg