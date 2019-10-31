Dear editor,
In 1995, I witnessed a fatal car accident. It inexorably changed my life. A lady, in too much of a hurry, attempted to pass me. That beautiful young woman died, as I and a witness, tried to save her. Her step-children watched from the road bank.
My husband Richard and I have a small farm near Astico. As I drive our crops to Duffy’s, I repeatedly see unsafe driving. Every time I am passed in a dangerous manner, it scares me. I do not want to witness another tragic outcome in my lifetime.
Think of yourself, think of your family, think of the aftermath a bad decision may cause. Get there alive.
While the fall harvest is underway, please pass farm equipment safely. Thank you very much.
Ellie Kluetzman
Astico
