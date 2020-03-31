LETTER: Please vote for former teachers for school board

At the March 11 school board candidate forum that can be viewed on Facebook at “BEA Teaches,” Paul Kujak made the statement, “It should not have been a group of retired teachers that presented some concerns to the board about behavioral issues. This should have been shared by the administration to the board. It’s about transparency when it comes to that type of thing.”
I believe that putting some former teachers on the board would help the school board and administration better understand the issues that classroom teachers face daily. Please support Chasity Garbrielson, Tim Heilman, Paul Kujak, and Gwynne Peterson.
Elise Patton, retired educator, Baraboo
