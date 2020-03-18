LETTER: Please vote for Trask for school board in Columbus

Just over a year ago, I resigned as a member of the Columbus School Board. Lee Trask contacted me and asked me questions regarding the role of a school board member and my thoughts about his running for a seat on the school board.

I didn’t know him, but I found him always insightful and passionate when speaking at board meetings. I found his comments to be an important voice for the young families in our community. I was never intimidated with his comments or constructive criticism as a board member. He always provided relevant data to support his statements and acted with professionalism and decorum. He was soft spoken and respectful in every way. He is a concerned father that would wait hours to speak so he could be heard. I applaud this dedication as a father and community member.