LETTER: Please vote for Trask for school board in Columbus

Just over a year ago, I resigned as a member of the Columbus School Board. Lee Trask contacted me and asked me questions regarding the role of a school board member and my thoughts about his running for a seat on the school board.
I didn’t know him, but I found him always insightful and passionate when speaking at board meetings. I found his comments to be an important voice for the young families in our community. I was never intimidated with his comments or constructive criticism as a board member. He always provided relevant data to support his statements and acted with professionalism and decorum. He was soft spoken and respectful in every way. He is a concerned father that would wait hours to speak so he could be heard. I applaud this dedication as a father and community member.
Trask is an honest, intelligent and very approachable young father. He will be your voice if he is a school board member. I believe it’s about time that young parents who have young children in the district are given a seat at the table. Parents need to be heard. Vote for Trask.
Barbara Hesselberg, Columbus