LETTER: Please vote Nico for school board in Dodgeland district

My name is Neil Whiting and I am a member of the Dodgeland School Board. On April 7, the voters of our school district have an important choice to make when voting for the at large member of our school board. I urge all Dodgeland School District residents to cast their ballot for Carla Nico. She is a parent of two very involved children in the Dodgeland School.

She cares about Dodgeland by serving as a volunteer. She wants to expand her service to Dodgeland by serving on the Dodgeland School Board and she needs your vote to make that happen. She also brings a unique skill set to Dodgeland as a successful small-business owner. Making sound business decisions for a business is not that unlike having to make sound decisions as a board member.

Her willingness and desire to work with her fellow board members and administration coupled with her business acumen, makes her the best choice to continue to make Dodgeland "The Road to a Better Tomorrow." Please join me in voting for Nico on April 7.

Neil Whiting, Juneau