LETTER: Please wear a mask

We have owned a summer home here for over 20 years and 5 years ago moved here full time. We’ve enjoyed the quiet, slow-paced life here in Mauston. Most of the people I’ve encountered seem kind and polite, which poses a dilemma for me today. I do not understand why these otherwise kind, seemingly caring people have become so heartless and angry in their refusal to protect their neighbors from this deadly virus. When asked why they are not adhering to the mask mandate, the typical answer is “I choose not to!” Do they not understand they may be exposing me to this virus which most likely will kill me? (I am a senior with asthma/COPD) does their individual choice supersede my right to live? I realize this issue has become politicized, but most of us seniors just want to stay healthy and alive. This is a public health issue. Please, my new Mauston business owners, please enforce the mask mandate so I can support you by shopping locally. Please, my new Mauston neighbors, please wear masks so I can continue to live in this beautiful place.