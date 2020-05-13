LETTER: Pocan trashes the principles of this country by supporting immigrants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During his April 28 Facebook "town hall," Rep. Mark Pocan addressed the COVID-19 pandemic. My question to him, which he never answered, was given his support for doubling annual legal immigration to 2 million people and rewarding 11 million illegal aliens with amnesty, does he also support continuing to give work visas to foreigners when 30 million Americans have lost their jobs in less than two months.

As I said he dodged my question, saying only that we "have dramatically different views" about immigration" and that he "opposed the wall on our southern border." He also mumbled something about "people who have been here a long time."

Pocan and his radical leftist ilk share a common trait, they don't like this country and are determined to trash the principles on which this republic was founded, principles for which more than 1 million Americans died defending. Memorial Day is not far off and those "citizens," especially Democrats, who remain silent about Pocan's agenda should ask themselves whether all that sacrifice was worth it.

Dave Gorak, La Valle