LETTER: Pocan wants to end deportation of legal immigrants

Rep. Mark Pocan just intensified his assault on the rule of law and American sovereignty and makes the case for removing him from office.

Joining other radical Democrats, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York, Pocan is cosponsoring the New Way Forward Act, H.R. 5383, that would end deportation of legal immigrants after serving their prison sentences for robbery, fraud and child sex abuse. In other words, they would be able to remain in this country and be your neighbors.

This bill also ends enforcement of laws against illegal immigration, i.e. tying ICE’s hands even more and giving immigration judges the authority to negate deportations.

Finally, those who have been deported would be given the “right” to return to this country after committing sexual abuse, robbery, assault, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and human trafficking.

Here’s the icing on the cake, your tax dollars would be used to pay their transportation costs back to this country. That’s right, this bill requires the federal government to pick up the tab. Still wondering where Pocan and his ilk stand on open borders?

It’s time to reexamine just who it really is that occupies Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables.”

Dave Gorak, La Valle