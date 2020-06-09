LETTER: Police best practices bill should be discussed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The George Floyd homicide and deaths of many other blacks at the hands of police has resulted in a historic level of unrest and protest. Protests are justified as many of the police forces in our country have not taken appropriate steps to ensure that safe police practices and policies are in place.

Protests now need to move to positive actions. One of those is legislation co-sponsored by Rep. Dave Considine, Assembly Bill AB1012 on law enforcement agency policies on the use of force. This could help many of our police forces in Wisconsin adopt best practices as espoused by a landmark study from the Police Executive Research Forum, “Guiding Principles in Force.” This solid legislation has been languishing in State Senate and Assembly Republican controlled committees.

Sen. Van Waangard, R-Racine, who is in charge of one of the committees that could have a hearing on this bill, has not given this bill the hearing it deserves, thus killing it in committee and only giving it partisan insults. The senator needs to move ahead and have a public hearing so if improvements are needed they can be made and adopted. Inaction is not an option.

Doug Mering, Baraboo