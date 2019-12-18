LETTER: Politics making us ask why

Why didn’t the republicans stop Joe Biden in 2016, when he “quid-pro-quo’ed” Ukraine? They had a majority. Why did GOP members send a letter to Ukraine asking for the same resignation Biden was demanding? If it’s bad now, it should’ve been bad then.

Why did President Donald Trump send more military aid to Ukraine than Obama, ignoring Biden/corruption/election interference for three years? Fun fact, just before receiving aid Ukraine dropped an investigation into President Trump’s imprisoned campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why didn’t Trump use American agencies to investigate Biden? Republicans had complete control the first two years of his administration. Why does Trump brag that the Ukrainians never knew about the hold? If the point was to hold the funds urging them to clean up corruption, he should’ve wanted them to know there are repercussions for fraud.

Why did Trump release the funds without any investigations by Americans or Ukrainians regarding his claims about Biden/corruption/election interference? No agencies sought to confirm or deny Trump's claims.

Why is Rudy Guliani and Lev Parnas working for free, going against United States policy, in behest of Trump? Russia paid Lev Parnas $1,000,000 while he was running a smear campaign against an American Ambassador.

Tammy Wood, La Valle