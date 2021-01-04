LETTER: Polls show parents want their children in school

Kindergarten-fifth grade students returning before October lost three months of math learning and 1 1/2 months of reading.

The Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that school closures could cost 24.2 million affected U.S. students, 5.53 million total years of life, largely because of lower incomes, less educational achievement, and worse health outcomes.

The Centers for Disease Control cited higher levels of drug abuse and overdoses, massive increases in mental health visits, and rising suicides among children because of school closures.

Fears of schools becoming incubators for renewed surges of COVID-19 infections were exaggerated. Even the Oct. 20, New York Times, was ready to admit, “Researchers once feared that school re-openings might spread the virus through communities. But so far there is little evidence that it’s happening.”

Parochial and charter schools are winners.

Fred Williams, Baraboo