 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Polls show parents want their children in school
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Polls show parents want their children in school

{{featured_button_text}}

Kindergarten-fifth grade students returning before October lost three months of math learning and 1 1/2 months of reading.

The Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that school closures could cost 24.2 million affected U.S. students, 5.53 million total years of life, largely because of lower incomes, less educational achievement, and worse health outcomes.

The Centers for Disease Control cited higher levels of drug abuse and overdoses, massive increases in mental health visits, and rising suicides among children because of school closures.

Fears of schools becoming incubators for renewed surges of COVID-19 infections were exaggerated. Even the Oct. 20, New York Times, was ready to admit, “Researchers once feared that school re-openings might spread the virus through communities. But so far there is little evidence that it’s happening.”

Parochial and charter schools are winners.

Fred Williams, Baraboo

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: CHS call-a-thon planned

As we happily turn the page on 2020, and look to a new year, Church Health Services will be kicking-off their annual call-a-thon to raise much…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News