LETTER: Pool clerk resources for early voting

In a March 11 column published by the Baraboo News Republic, Scott Frostman criticizes a proposed requirement for early voting contained in H.R.1, a bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. He writes, “Here in Central Wisconsin, imagine any one of a few dozen small townships across the region, or small villages, and ask their municipal clerks if they’re ready to be open 10 hours a day for all 15 days prior to the election.”

I can easily imagine a solution: Pool your resources. Several municipal clerks can work together with the county clerk to establish county-wide convenient early voting at a shared central location. The first step is to determine whether it can be done under existing state law. If not, then propose a law change to facilitate such a collaboration.

Early voting is a secure and convenient method for voters to participate in electing our representatives.

Paul Malischke, Madison