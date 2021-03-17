 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Pool clerk resources for early voting
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Pool clerk resources for early voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a March 11 column published by the Baraboo News Republic, Scott Frostman criticizes a proposed requirement for early voting contained in H.R.1, a bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. He writes, “Here in Central Wisconsin, imagine any one of a few dozen small townships across the region, or small villages, and ask their municipal clerks if they’re ready to be open 10 hours a day for all 15 days prior to the election.”

I can easily imagine a solution: Pool your resources. Several municipal clerks can work together with the county clerk to establish county-wide convenient early voting at a shared central location. The first step is to determine whether it can be done under existing state law. If not, then propose a law change to facilitate such a collaboration.

Early voting is a secure and convenient method for voters to participate in electing our representatives.

Paul Malischke, Madison 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: No more gerrymandering

Gerrymandering - a weird word that names an even weirder practice, one that has never seemed to me like it should be legal. Gerrymander defini…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News