Portage skate park receives $600 grant
The Portage Family Skate Park Project was honored to be the first grant recipient of the Portage Area Community Fund at its first Distinguished Family Awards Ceremony held Oct. 13 at the Portage Center for the Arts.
The $600 PACF grant will be matched by the Edward and June Lenz Charitable Trust for a total of $1,200. Our 2020 Capital Campaign goal for phase two is $155,000. Combining this money will help cover construction costs.
We greatly need, value and appreciate the community’s generosity and are dependent on volunteers and contributions from the community. All children benefit from an expanded safe space to play, learn and improve their skills while enjoying friends and family.
I am always available to set up a free tour, visit, or answer questions or concerns. Don’t hesitate to call 608-697-5960, or portageskatepark@gmail.com.
The kids and I want to thank the Advisory Committee of the PACF who are dedicated to enhancing the lives of all citizens in the Portage area through private and community funds, awarding grants, and developing partnerships to strengthen and enrich our community. This first-time event celebrating Portage Distinguished Families was amazing. Congratulations to the Eulberg, Malone, Walz and Harkins families.
Kyle Little,
president, Portage Family Skate Park Project
