LETTER: Portage Farmers Market vendors: Please wear masks

I have been to a couple of this year’s Portage Farmers Markets and am disappointed to see so few vendors wearing masks. I realize Portage and Columbia County have had few cases of COVID-19, but several, if not most of the vendors also sell at other farmers markets around the state. Thus, the vendors are likely interacting with people from the larger region, including people from Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Green Bay, etc. where the incidence of infection is considerably higher.
Science has now, not three months ago, but now, clearly shown that wearing a mask is an effective way to reduce the spread of the virus. It seems to me that wearing a mask boils down simply to a common courtesy to our relatives, friends, neighbors, and community. And the more people (such as vendors) interact with other people, the more they should wear a mask.
Frederick Whitrock, Portage
