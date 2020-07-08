LETTER: Portage Farmers Market vendors: Please wear masks

I have been to a couple of this year’s Portage Farmers Markets and am disappointed to see so few vendors wearing masks. I realize Portage and Columbia County have had few cases of COVID-19, but several, if not most of the vendors also sell at other farmers markets around the state. Thus, the vendors are likely interacting with people from the larger region, including people from Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Green Bay, etc. where the incidence of infection is considerably higher.