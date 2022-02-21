LETTER: Portage High School Hall of Fame nominations sought

The Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation is pleased to announce that the Portage High School Hall of Fame Banquet and Golf Outing will be back in 2022. The event will take place July 16 starting with a golf outing at the Portage Country Club followed by the induction banquet at Dino’s Supper Club in Portage.
Nomination forms for potential Hall of Fame candidates are available at the Portage Community School District Gerstenkorn Administration offices located at 305 E. Slifer St. or online at gpyef.org. The deadline for submission is March 1.
