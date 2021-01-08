LETTER: Portage ornament made Christmas

A huge shout-out to Marianne Hanson at the Portage Chamber of Commerce. I contacted her after our favorite ornament fell from our tree and broke in early December. This precious keepsake was the Portage annual ornament from 1997, our first Christmas as newlyweds, living far from home. I asked if they would happen to have an extra one hiding in storage. She said she would look, but noted that they had sold many of them a couple years ago when they moved locations. I was so excited when she contacted me again saying she found the exact one. My husband was so surprised when he opened it on Christmas morning. This simple little ornament may not mean much to someone else, but this has been a symbol of our 23 years together. Marriage is hard work. It takes effort to withstand crazy circumstances of life. It takes commitment to love through difficult times. It takes sacrifice, giving of yourself even when there are times you may feel like you really don’t want to. But it is worth the effort. It is worth the commitment. It is worth the sacrifice.