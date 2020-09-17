 Skip to main content
LETTER: Portage school district's 2020-21 design a success
LETTER: Portage school district's 2020-21 design a success

To the Portage Community School District leaders, principals, superintendent and school board and all of those involved in the design of the 2020-21 school year:

THANK YOU! I can't thank you enough for your consideration, time, energy and care to ensure the safe start of the school year. It has been a very trying time and your dedication to our students and families is evident. The process to get our school year rolling, whether the student is in-person, hybrid or virtual, the creation of these options took many different people and a lot hours of dedication.

I am extremely proud of what you all have done. My family are I are very proud to be Warriors. #thewarriorway

Nicky Cross, Portage

