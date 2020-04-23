LETTER: Portage Youth Swim Team thanks community for its support

The sense of community is alive and well in Portage. The Portage Piranhas swim team wrapped up their 2019-20 winter season at the Rusch Elementary School pool on March 12. More than 60 kids spent their season swimming hard and also helping to raise money for new equipment through several fundraisers.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Portage community and local businesses who contributed to all of our fundraising efforts this year, and to all of those who have helped make our team such a success. From our swimmers and their families, to our local businesses and our town, everyone pitched in to make this a memorable season. Due to everyone's hard work and generosity, we were able to purchase new lane lines and soon a new reel which the high school team will also be able to benefit from for many years to come. We appreciate being members of such a committed community.