LETTER: Positive changes seem to be coming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the 1950s I grew up in a community of small farmers and second-generation immigrants. They lived through the Great Depression and many like my father had fought in World War II. There was something heroic in the way they lived their lives. There was a quiet confidence in their walk, an ease in their speech.

They spawned a generation of idealists, who in their own way fought for civil rights and a more equitable America.

These past few years there has been a poisoning of our society fueled by bigotry, hate and racism; putting at risk the future of our children and the country we love.

However, there’s a change in the air recently. My daily walk is interrupted by those asking me if there is something they can do, giving me a facemask they made, calling out “good morning” from their kitchen window.

But even more so is the heroism of doctors, nurses, food industry workers, retail clerks, others; professions often filled by immigrants or children of immigrants. The greatness of America is built on immigrants. It is that shining city on the hill that Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan so often referred to.

Daryl Kohlhoff, Baraboo