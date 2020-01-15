LETTER: Positively Portage support of CASA much appreciated

What a generous community Portage is. The organization, Positively Portage, helps out in so many ways.
You have free articles remaining.
On Oct. 21, Positively Portage gave Columbia County's Court Appointed Special Advocates $1,500 in matching funds at our second annual celebration. Before the night was over, generous people gave us $1,500 to match that. This helps us to continue our mission of advocating for children who come through the court system as victims of abuse and/or neglect.
Thank you Positively Portage, its board of directors, and to all those who continue to generously support such a great community-based organization.
Susanna Bradley, CASA board president, Portage