LETTER: Positively Portage support of CASA much appreciated
LETTER: Positively Portage support of CASA much appreciated

What a generous community Portage is. The organization, Positively Portage, helps out in so many ways.

On Oct. 21, Positively Portage gave Columbia County's Court Appointed Special Advocates $1,500 in matching funds at our second annual celebration. Before the night was over, generous people gave us $1,500 to match that. This helps us to continue our mission of advocating for children who come through the court system as victims of abuse and/or neglect.

Thank you Positively Portage, its board of directors, and to all those who continue to generously support such a great community-based organization.

Susanna Bradley, CASA board president, Portage

