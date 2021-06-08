 Skip to main content
LETTER: Powered Up Baraboo hosts clean energy meeting
LETTER: Powered Up Baraboo hosts clean energy meeting

The Wisconsin State Journal editorial “Time to Return to Climate Crisis” published on June 3 highlighted the need for bi-partisan Congressional action to shift from fossil fuels towards a clean energy economy.

The non-profit Powered Up Baraboo has action teams working to make this transition happen locally. Come to the annual meeting of Powered Up Baraboo at 4 p.m. June 13 at the Greg Wise pavilion of the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy and see you how can get involved.

Working together, we can ensure Baraboo and Sauk County continues to be an attractive, thriving, healthy place to live and work for many years to come.

Marianne Cotter, co-president, Powered Up Baraboo, Baraboo 

