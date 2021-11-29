LETTER: Pray for those lost in the Waukesha tragedy

The tragedy that occurred in Waukesha on Sunday, Nov. 21, is absolutely heartbreaking. The deaths (so far) and injuries are almost beyond comprehension.

Imagine the long-term pain and suffering that hundreds or thousands of witnesses and families will have to endure for the rest of their lives. Unimaginable. God help them.

I'm all for fairness in our legal system, but how does a person who has had 10+ serious legal issues, including a charge 2 days before the incident, remain free on a minimal bond? Not to mention he's been an habitual criminal since 1999 (when he was 17).

There are people in prison for far lesser crimes than this man. marijuana possession; etc.

Again, I strongly support our legal system, and especially the people who are working in the field.

However, unfortunately, there are people in our society that simply need to be separated from the general public. It's a sad fact.

My son is a sheriff's deputy in Wisconsin, and I pray everyday for his safety and good judgement.

Now, I also pray for the souls lost in the Waukesha tragedy. What a tragedy, and sadly, as we have been forced to learn - it will happen again.

Brian Baxter, Baraboo