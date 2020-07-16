LETTER: Preparing Juneau County schools for fall during COVID-19

COVID-19 has brought unprecedented times for all Wisconsinites and presented schools with unique challenges to educating children. All Juneau County public school districts, along with St. Patrick’s, and St. Paul’s, have been collaborating closely with the Juneau County Health Department throughout the COVID-19 response and are proactively preparing for school in the fall. We understand the immense impact these decisions will have on the families and children we serve. Our organizations are reviewing guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The course of the pandemic is unpredictable and we are developing plans that will allow for flexibility and responsiveness based on current environments. Change is the only constant during these times and we ask our staff, students, and families for understanding during these difficult times.