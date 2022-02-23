 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER

LETTER: Preserve voting rights

The Republican state legislature is upside down on voting rights and voting procedures. The Declaration of Independence states after our self evident truths, '..That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed...”

Therefore it is the responsibility of government and all government officials to protect the right of every American past their 18th birthday to vote and have that vote count equally. The legislative leaders turn this on it's head by acting as if their responsibility is to deprive as many citizens as possible of the right to vote, to make it difficult to cast a ballot, and to discard votes they don't approve of.

This week the Republican Assembly is considering seven anti-voter assembly bills numbered 996, 997, 999, 1000, 1004, 1005, and 1006. They also propose two amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution that lay much unnecessary work onto the Wisconsin Election Commission, and require use of unreliable data in taking citizens off the voter roles.

All of us Badgers should thank Gov. Tony Evers for preserving our voting rights by vetoing similar anti-voter legislation in the past, and we need to ask him to that again.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo 

