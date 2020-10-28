 Skip to main content
LETTER: President has done many callous things
LETTER: President has done many callous things

There are so many vulgar and callous things that have been done by our president that it’s hard to focus on just one. There are floods of misdeeds, but there is one that I find especially repulsive. Think about this, how vile does a person have to be to assure us that children taken from their parents are getting great care when that person is the one who ordered them stolen? Who can care that little, be that unfeeling and removed? That’s why our yard sign says, “Don’t Vote for Herod!” It seems appropriate.

John Miller, Baraboo

