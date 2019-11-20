Like many, I was hopeful when President Donald Trump vowed to restore integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard. The administration must fully account for gallons of ethanol demand lost to the Environmental Protection Agency’s special favors to oil companies. Hard-working farmers and rural economies have been hurt by the agency’s secretive refinery exemptions, which allow some oil companies to eliminate customer choice by locking biofuels out of the market.
Unfortunately, the latest plan from the EPA betrays the president’s promise to America’s farmers, who harvest energy-rich crops for biofuel production.
We’ve been told repeatedly that 15 billion gallons, the market for ethanol protected under the RFS, would mean 15 billion gallons. But the EPA has failed to accurately account for the purposely stifled demand. The agency’s latest proposal is based on outdated projections, not the actual volume of demand destroyed. Consequently, the EPA fails to restore certainty for ethanol plants that have shut down or to help ease the burden facing farmers.
Wisconsin’s grain producers, their families and communities need the president to demand his regulators restore the lost biofuel gallons, and hold true to his promises to America’s energy producers and farmers.
Jayne Nakielski, Pardeeville
