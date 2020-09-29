LETTER: President thinks he's above the law

Today we face a once unimaginable test: Whether or not we will hold true to the ideals of our founding fathers. For seventy plus years liberty has come easy. Perhaps too easily, for what we obtain cheaply, we often esteem lightly.

“Law and order” are words an autocrat uses to justify his particular brand of tyranny. “Justice and liberty” are the words of a patriot.

We now behold a president who declares himself above the law and has no intention to abide by an orderly transition in the upcoming election. He has opened the nation’s coffers to his rich donors. He wrenches children from the arms of their parents and places them in cages filthy and disease ridden.

He chooses the worst among us to hold offices of great import and responsibility. He sends storm troopers to attack the first amendment right to assemble.

He has destroyed the love and respect we share with other freedom loving nations, as he seeks the admiration of foreign adversaries who aspire to destroy us.

He has vilified those who have bled and died for the liberty and freedom we enjoy.

Is this not the opposite of liberty and freedom?

Daryl Kohlhoff, Baraboo