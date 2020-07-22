LETTER: President Trump has earned our contempt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump has steadfastly refused to defend American soldiers from Russian leaders who put bounties on their heads. That’s hard to take for families who have lost loved ones to Russian-backed conflicts in Afghanistan, Vietnam and elsewhere.

Trump protected some of America’s most disloyal citizens, such as Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. A jury found Stone guilty of lying. Flynn admitted that he lied under oath regarding his Russian contacts. Nevertheless, Trump pardoned Stone and refused to prosecute Flynn. It is not surprising that America’s most prolific liar and Russian traitor protected other liars and Russian traitors.

Trump’s businesses went bankrupt seven times. Through his incompetence he has put the United States deeper in debt than ever before. His tax cuts for the wealthy could not have come at a worse time.

Trump has bungled confronting the coronavirus worse than most other world leaders. Tens of thousands of Americans have died needlessly because of his refusal to accept medical science and his indifference to the loss of human life.

Our Grim Reaper and traitorous president may get the vote of gullible and disloyal Americans. From others he has earned only contempt.

Dave Wester, Baraboo