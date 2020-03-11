LETTER: President Trump is a bully

The current political leadership defies all common standards of reason and decorum. I have always believed President Donald Trump to be a bully, a liar and an incompetent business manager before he was elected.

What has become obvious during his occupation of the White House is his narcissistic megalomania. His ego is a threat to free people everywhere and his cabinet must live in perpetual fear of the Soviet style pogrom that he's emulated from his hero Vladimir Putin, never forget he was the leader of the feared KGB. President Trump’s best bud and intelligence source has replaced thousands of patriots and their work in intelligence.

Where is the stalwart Republican leadership that kept Russians at bay my entire life? Where is the fiscal responsibility we've come to expect from the GOP?

Bullies do not operate in vacuum. They are empowered by failure of their victims to resist. Bullies are sustained by their sycophants and the silent majority who fail to stand against them; their fear of being turned on and victimized by the rogue alpha bullyboy is palpable. They live in fear and that fear sustains the current power broker who's changing the face of America into his mirror image, chaos.

LaVerne Esser, La Valle