LETTER: President Trump is a liar

Truth reflects fact and reality. Lasting relationships depend on truth. Persons of faith should recognize truth as the cornerstone of their belief system. As children, we learned in no uncertain terms to be truthful.

As adults, we live in a world that is not always what it seems. We avoid those with a loose connection to truth. The statement “buyer beware” reflects this reality. We consciously avoid those who look for the “quick buck,” “the big score,” or craft “get rich quick” schemes.

Before and after the 2016, presidential election, we witnessed many lies and half-truths from President Donald Trump, his staff, his senatorial enablers like Ron Johnson, and Trump media. They perpetuate President Trump’s lies and distorted facts. On Dec. 16, 2019, “The Washington Post,” reported that President Trump had lied, in public, 15,413 times.

It’s been written: “Thou shalt not bear false witness” this is an ignored core value among many citizens and far too many who claim some form of Christianity. Truth and love of neighbor have been replaced by lies and greed. President Trump surrounds himself with those eager to lie and scheme for personal gain. Those who are willing to sell their very souls for 30 pieces of silver.

Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro