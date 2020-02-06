LETTER: President Trump must do more to help ethanol farmers

Dear editor,

Nearly 30,000 families depend on and contribute to our state’s ethanol industry, and Wisconsin is the eighth-largest biofuel producer in the United States. Yet, there are those in Washington who are actively seeking to undermine this form of renewable energy. This is unfortunate because the use of biofuels is a cleaner burning fuel compared to petroleum-based products.

While President Trump recently recommitted to the Renewable Fuel Standard that was enacted by President Bush in 2005, dozens of Small Refinery Exemptions have been granted to massive oil corporations like Exxon and Chevron. These exemptions waive the requirement to blend certain levels of ethanol into refined fuel. While this may increase profit margins for oil companies, it hurts Wisconsin farmers whose livelihood depends on strong demand for ethanol and grain.

2020 presidential candidates like Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden are speaking out about the abuse of SREs. Hopefully, the president is listening and opts to do right by farmers and fully account for all gallons of ethanol lost to these harmful exemptions. We need to reinstate the competitive balance that Wisconsin grain producers bring to the gas pump.

Chad MacGowan

Friesland