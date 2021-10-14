LETTER: Probe into Zuckerberg fund is necessary

The center gave $6.4 million to five of the largest cities in Wisconsin to modernize elections. There should be a probe. Where did the money go? What did it change in elections? That's what people want and need to know.

That's big bucks spent with no report to electors as to what changed and what the money was spent on. No wonder our state legislators are asking questions. We need them to ask a lot of questions. Our state attorney general says it's "Fake Investigation." What is fake about $6.4 million used to affect elections in some way?