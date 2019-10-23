On the advice of a friend, whose opinions I value, I went to see "The Laramie Project" now playing at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre.
I often go to a production wanting to see "good theater," and I'm quickly disturbed if the production is flawed, usually by poor direction, or the commonality of actors who try hard but just don't seem to have the skills to perform well.
What I witnessed Oct. 20 has to be the best production I have ever seen in Beaver Dam. All the actors shone. The show was "tight" - meaning it was well paced, the movement was like “clockwork,” and actors delivered their lines extremely well. This was clearly a genuine collaboration.
From a theatric point of view, "The Laramie Project" is not an easy production to pull off. Each actor was expected to play many characters and make these changes unique and believable. Each did. I was riveted.
Congratulations to all. As Richard Zeman wrote in his program note, "every director needs to be surrounded by good people." He was, making this play a "do-not-miss" experience.
John Auten, Beaver Dam
