LETTER: Protecting voter rights honors MLK

Every January, we honor Martin Luther King, Jr. This civil rights leader advocated nonviolent protest to win equality and human dignity for all Americans. He spoke over twenty-five hundred times, all over the country, to advance civil rights. He supported the Montgomery Bus Boycott, led the protest in Birmingham and presented his famous “I have a Dream” speech during the peaceful march on Washington, D.C. Many credit him for the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. His nonviolent approach did not protect him. His house was bombed. He was beaten, arrested, and finally assassinated.