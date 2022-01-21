 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Protecting voter rights honors MLK
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Protecting voter rights honors MLK

  • 0

Every January, we honor Martin Luther King, Jr. This civil rights leader advocated nonviolent protest to win equality and human dignity for all Americans. He spoke over twenty-five hundred times, all over the country, to advance civil rights. He supported the Montgomery Bus Boycott, led the protest in Birmingham and presented his famous “I have a Dream” speech during the peaceful march on Washington, D.C. Many credit him for the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. His nonviolent approach did not protect him. His house was bombed. He was beaten, arrested, and finally assassinated.

If we really want to remember King, we should support what he valued, especially the right to vote. The Voting Rights Act has been weakened and more than 400 bills seek to restrict voting and make it more difficult to vote. To safeguard our most precious right, Congress must pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Contact Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson. Demand that they support the Freedom to Vote Act now.

Senator Baldwin 608-264-5338 https://www.baldwin.senate.gov/feedback

Senator Johnson 608-240-9629 https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/public/

Wendy Carlson, Sauk City 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Small truths upend big lie

Our President spoke of the need to counter, “The Big Lie,” on Jan. 9. We all need to act to make the truth real to Americans and save our democracy.

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Little for mayor

I'm excited for Kyle Little to run for mayor for the city of Portage. I have been a homeowner in Portage for 14 years. While I enjoy living he…

Opinion

Democracy threatened

The media is so accustomed to lies of Donald Trump that it continues to this day. It allows the Republican Party to make fabricated charges on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News