LETTER: Protecting voter rights honors MLK

Every January, we honor Martin Luther King, Jr. This civil rights leader advocated nonviolent protest to win equality and human dignity for all Americans. He spoke over twenty-five hundred times, all over the country, to advance civil rights. He supported the Montgomery Bus Boycott, led the protest in Birmingham and presented his famous “I have a Dream” speech during the peaceful march on Washington, D.C. Many credit him for the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. His nonviolent approach did not protect him. His house was bombed. He was beaten, arrested, and finally assassinated.
If we really want to remember King, we should support what he valued, especially the right to vote. The Voting Rights Act has been weakened and more than 400 bills seek to restrict voting and make it more difficult to vote. To safeguard our most precious right, Congress must pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Contact Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson. Demand that they support the Freedom to Vote Act now.
Senator Baldwin 608-264-5338 https://www.baldwin.senate.gov/feedback
Senator Johnson 608-240-9629 https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/public/
Wendy Carlson, Sauk City